Ontario's education minister to make announcement

Ontario's education minister Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement alongside Dr. Ronald Cohn, President and CEO of the Hospital for Sick Children at 1:30 p.m.

Minister Stephen Lecce to speak at 1:30 p.m. news conference at Queen's Park

Ontario education minister, SickKids CEO make an announcement

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce is joined by Dr. Ronald Cohn, President and CEO of the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), to make an announcement. 0:00

CBC News will carry the news conference live above.

