Ford government reveals updated driver's licence card to prevent fraud, identity theft
Driver's licence design last updated around 12 years ago
The Ontario government says it will launch a redesigned driver's licence this fall.
Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek says the licence cards were last updated 12 years ago, and the industry standard is five to seven years to help combat fraud and identity theft.
The card design will shift from the current mix of blue and green to a look that is largely blue and white with the province's redesigned trillium logo.
The government says the redesigned licence plates, which were unveiled last week, will be available in February 2020 after the current supply of plates is exhausted.
- Ontario's new licence plate slogan will be 'A Place To Grow'
- Doug Ford defends plan to change Ontario licence plate slogan
The province says it has resolved the problem that led to licence plates peeling and flaking and will now guarantee the plates for life.
Yurek says the plates will remain on both the front and back of vehicles across the province.
