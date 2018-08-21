Ontario government freezing fees for drivers
A 5-year licence renewal will remain at $90
Ontario has frozen a number of fees for drivers' licences and tests ahead of scheduled increases set to come into effect Sept. 1.
The move announced by the Progressive Conservatives on Tuesday halts the price increases planned by the previous Liberal government.
"People are fed up with paying more and more every time they need to renew their licence or take a driving test," Premier Doug Ford said in a news release about the price changes on Tuesday.
A five-year drivers licence renewal was scheduled to increase to $97 but will instead remain $90.
All A, B, C, D, E, and F road tests fees will remain $96.75 instead of increasing to $100.25.
Knowledge tests for those same licences will remain $23.25, rather than increasing to $24.
The fee freeze means the government will lose $1.6 million in revenue.
With files from CBC News
