Premier Doug Ford's climbdown on removing land from Ontario's protected Greenbelt for housing is expected to go into legislation on Monday.

Ford's Progressive Conservative government is set to table a bill that will reverse its 2022 move to give the owners of certain Greenbelt properties the right to build housing, boosting their land values by an amount the auditor general pegged at $8.3 billion.

The premier announced the reversal on Sept. 21, apologized for breaking his promise not to touch the Greenbelt and has not held a news conference since.

The PCs hoped the U-turn would put an end to the controversy. Those hopes have been dampened by new developments that suggest Ford's push to open up land for housing will remain in the spotlight for months, if not years:

The RCMP announced a specialized unit that handles politically sensitive allegations such as corruption and breach of trust has launched an investigation into the Greenbelt land removals.

The auditor general's office confirmed it will probe the government's ramped-up use of ministerial zoning orders (MZOs) to override public consultation on changes to land use.

The government's expansions of the urban boundaries of Hamilton and Ottawa face growing scrutiny, as the moves opened the door to development on select parcels of previously rural land against the wishes of both city councils.

WATCH | RCMP's 'Sensitive & International Investigations Unit' to probe Greenbelt swap:

RCMP investigating Ontario plan to open up the Greenbelt Duration 2:01 Featured Video The RCMP has announced a criminal investigation into the Ontario government’s plan to open up the Greenbelt for housing development.

Mitch Heimpel, a former senior political staffer for the PCs, now director of campaigns and government relations with Enterprise Canada, a public affairs firm, says the controversy has left little room for public attention to the government's progress on any other topic.

"The government would probably prefer to be talking about anything else at this particular point," he said.

"It's just hard to get the message out when you're dealing with a constant issues-management fire like where they are on the Greenbelt," Heimpel said in an interview with CBC News.

The bill expected Monday is part of the government's efforts to put out that political fire.

The government doesn't actually need to bring in legislation to return the land to the Greenbelt. The removals last November were made through a cabinet decision, so the government could make the reversal happen simply by rescinding that cabinet order.

Instead, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra says the bill he plans to table on Monday will strengthen protection of the Greenbelt by defining its boundaries in law.

WATCH | Ford government changed Ottawa's boundaries to make this land part of city:

This property was added to Ottawa by Ford's government. That's prompting calls for an investigation Duration 1:19 Featured Video The Ford government added this farmland on Watters Road in Orleans to the urban boundaries of Ottawa, against the wishes of city council. Opposition MPPs say the move tripled the value of the land and are calling for an investigation. (Michel Aspirot/CBC Radio-Canada)

It's against Ontario law for any government to reduce the total land area of the Greenbelt under the current terms of the Greenbelt Act, introduced in 2005 by the then-Liberal government of Dalton McGuinty.

That does allow for government to remove parcels of land from the Greenbelt, so long as other parcels of equal or greater size are added.

Bill will 'guarantee' Greenbelt borders: Calandra

"We'll be presenting a bill that will guarantee those borders in legislation, removing the ability of government to change those borders simply through regulation," Calandra said in question period last month.

Calandra has also indicated the bill will prevent developers whose Greenbelt lands were green-lit for housing from seeking compensation through the courts. Some legal experts say the government could still face lawsuits over the reversal.

The PCs voted down a bill introduced by the Ontario NDP in September that would have reversed the Greenbelt removals.

On Monday, Ford and his PCs face question period for the first time since the RCMP announced its investigation, as the Legislature was on a scheduled break for the week of Thanksgiving.

"Until we know what the RCMP is investigating, which we do not at the present moment ... it's wildly inappropriate to speculate," said Heimpel.

Still, he acknowledges that the probe has the potential to distract the government from its own agenda.

"The government intends to comply fully with the investigation, but they will be devoting time to doing that where they would otherwise be doing government business," Heimpel said.