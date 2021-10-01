Doug Ford's government starts down road to next Ontario election with throne speech

Premier Doug Ford's government begins laying out its pre-election agenda Monday with a speech from the throne, as the Ontario Legislature resumes following an extended summer break.

The speech, to be read at 9 a.m by Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, is the first in more than three years from the Progressive Conservative government.

It kicks off a new session the same day that a new rule takes effect at Queen's Park: anyone entering the building, including MPPs, must prove they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

This will be the first sitting since Ford shuffled his cabinet in mid-June, and the first since the premier changed course last month on vaccine passports for Ontario.

But will the throne speech signal a significant new direction for Ford's Progressive Conservatives with the next provincial election less than eight months away? The most high-profile addition in that cabinet shuffle, Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips, isn't saying.

The Doug Ford government has until now delivered only one speech from the throne during its mandate, That speech was read by Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell at Queen's Park on July 12, 2018, shortly after Ford's Progressive Conservatives took office. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

"As the Legislature comes back, as we are still in this fourth wave, and with the recent federal election, it's an opportunity for the government to to be clear about what is being done, and of course, what the legislative agenda will be for us in the fall," Phillips told a news conference Friday.

While the pandemic will no doubt be a dominant theme in the speech, Phillips hinted that won't be the only topic.

"This government is laser focused on our response to COVID-19, but there are many other issues that come up during the course of governing," he said.

Ford and nearly all of his 70-member PC caucus gathered face-to-face Friday for the first time since the pandemic hit Ontario in March 2020. They held day-long meetings at a hotel near Toronto's Pearson Airport ballroom, while following public health guidelines, said a senior party official.

MPPs got a preview of some campaign-style ads the PCs intend to air starting this week, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely about party strategy.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, left, asks Ontario Premier Doug Ford questions as they sit in the legislature at Queen's Park on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The official said Monday's throne speech will be mostly focused on the pandemic response, while the government's future economic agenda or hints of its re-election platform won't come until the fall economic statement, which must be delivered by Nov. 15.

"The fall economic statement will be a good indication of where we're going to be taking things," said the official. "That is where you'll see a broader narrative really coming out that is beyond the pandemic."

After the pomp and ceremony of Monday's speech from the throne, regular business at Queen's Park resumes Tuesday, giving the opposition parties their daily opportunity to grill the government during question period.

"I'm just hoping that the throne speech is going to make a complete turn in the opposite direction of where Doug Ford has been taking us," NDP Leader Horwath told a news conference on Friday in Ancaster.

Horwath said she wants the government to shore up the health-care system by hiring thousands more nurses, deal with the backlog of medical procedures and surgeries triggered by the pandemic, bring in a plan to make schools safer from COVID-19, make vaccinations mandatory for all health-care and education workers and support small businesses with new grants.

Under an order issued by the speaker of the Ontario Legislature, anyone entering Queen's Park — including MPPs — must now show proof they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof of a recent negative test. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

On Friday, Phillips announced a mandatory vaccination policy for staff at long-term care facilities, to take effect Nov. 15.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will have to view the throne speech on TV since he does not have a seat in the Legislature. He is skeptical that the speech will bring anything substantially different from the Progressive Conservatives.

"We have literally watched them play very defensively on trying to manage down any issue that might bubble up or trip up Doug Ford in the public eye, and that includes sending Doug Ford into hiding for most of the summer and using the federal election as the excuse," Del Duca told reporters Friday via Zoom.

Ford has held only two news conferences since the end of July. Queen's Park was scheduled to return in mid-September but Ford prorogued the Legislature, avoiding sessions during the final week of the federal election campaign.

MPPs are now scheduled to sit for eight weeks this fall before adjourning on Dec. 9 for the winter break.

In 2022, there is room for a maximum of another eight weeks of sessions before the Legislature must be dissolved ahead of the provincial election campaign. Voting day is scheduled for June 2, 2022.