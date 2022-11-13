Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·Updated

Ontario premier announces plan to extend provincial gas tax cut

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his finance minister are set to make an announcement today.

Province's financial watchdog forecasting a $100-million surplus this fiscal year

The Canadian Press ·
Premier Doug Ford announces plans to extend the cut to Ontario's gas tax for another year in Etobicoke on Sunday, Nov. 13. ( Robert Krbavac/CBC News)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a cut to the provincial gas tax in place since the summer will be extended for another year.

The tax cut, which took effect on July 1 and was set to expire on Dec. 31, slashed prices at the pumps by 5.7 cents a litre.

At a Sunday morning news conference in Toronto, Ford announced plans to table legislation that would extend the cut to the end of 2023.

The announcement comes a day before the province is set to release its fall economic statement.

Ontario is in good shape financially. A report two weeks ago from the province's Financial Accountability Office projects budget surpluses for the foreseeable future.

The financial watchdog is forecasting a $100-million surplus at the end of this fiscal year, and an $8.5-billion surplus in 2027-28.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced in September that Ontario ended the last fiscal year with a $2.1-billion surplus, a far cry from the $33-billion deficit projected in the budget, thanks to inflation and a strong economy.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now