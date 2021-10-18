2 Ontario doctors barred from issuing medical exemptions for COVID vaccines, masks, tests
Province's medical regulator says restrictions took effect just before midnight Friday
Two Ontario doctors have been barred from issuing medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing.
The province's medical regulator says the restrictions imposed on Dr. Mark Trozzi and Dr. Rochagne Kilian took effect just before midnight Friday.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says the doctors must also post signs regarding these restrictions in their offices and during virtual visits with patients.
The college says the interim orders were issued under provisions of the Regulated Health Professions Act, which allow the regulator to impose restrictions or conditions on a member's licence if it believes the conduct at issue "exposes or is likely to expose patients to harm or injury."
The organization says the physicians have not been referred to its tribunal in connection with the restrictions at this time.
The college's public records list Kilian as a family doctor in Owen Sound, Ont., but show no specialty or primary practice location for Trozzi.
