Ontario reports single-day record of 2,447 new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths

Ontario reported a new single-day record of 2,447 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 49 additional deaths.

Today's case count surpasses the province's previous high of 2,432, which was recorded on Dec. 17.

Thursday's figure also marks the tenth consecutive day of more than 2,000 new cases in the province.

Of today's new cases, 646 were reported in Toronto, 502 in Peel Region, 173 in Windsor-Essex and 263 in York Region.

Meanwhile, Ontario's network of community, commercial and hospital labs processed nearly 64,600 novel coronavirus test samples yesterday, the Ministry of Health says.

More to come.