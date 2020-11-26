Skip to Main Content
Ontario to move permanently to daylight savings time as long as Quebec, New York follow

Ontario has decided to stop changing the clocks twice a year — if Quebec and New York State follow suit.

Some places have already moved to end the changes, like Yukon and parts of Saskatchewan, Nunavut

Ontario is moving to end time changes, but only if other jurisdictions do so as well. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images)

A bill introduced by Tory politician Jeremy Roberts passed in the legislature Wednesday.

The attorney general will have discretion to enact the legislation if the other two governments make a similar move.

Roberts says he is thrilled and will call on Quebec and New York to end this "outdated practice."

During debate on his bill, Roberts cited studies indicating negative health effects and productivity loss related to the time changes.

Some Canadian jurisdictions have already moved to end the changes, including Yukon and parts of Saskatchewan and Nunavut. 
