Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Ontario reports at least 1,024 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ontario reported 1,024 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, down by 368 from Saturday. However, more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not update their hospitalization data.

Province’s COVID-linked death toll has now reached 13,070

CBC News ·
Family doctor Christa Sinclair Mills fills doses of COVID-19 vaccine. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario reported 1,024 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, down by 368 from Saturday. However, more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not update their hospitalization data.

Of those in hospital, 151 required intensive care — a decrease of five from the previous day's total — and 70 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.

The province reported at least 1,564 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by 11 from Saturday. These cases were confirmed through the 12,250 tests processed within the past 24 hours. Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.

Ontario is reporting seven new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 13,070 to date.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now