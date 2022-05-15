Ontario reports at least 1,024 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ontario reported 1,024 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, down by 368 from Saturday. However, more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not update their hospitalization data.

Of those in hospital, 151 required intensive care — a decrease of five from the previous day's total — and 70 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.

The province reported at least 1,564 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down by 11 from Saturday. These cases were confirmed through the 12,250 tests processed within the past 24 hours. Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.

Ontario is reporting seven new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 13,070 to date.