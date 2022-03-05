Ontario reports 795 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday

Ontario reported at least 795 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 821 people on Friday.

However, not all of Ontario's hospitals update their figures on the weekend.

Of the hospitalizations, the Ministry of Health says 44 per cent were admitted because of COVID-19 while 56 per cent came for a different reason but wound up contracting COVID-19.

Another 1,930 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, though due to limited testing the province's top doctor has said the actual number of new cases is likely 10 times higher .

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 14,264.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 10.8 per cent.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 253; 147 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: 24, pushing the official toll to 12,549.

Vaccinations: 31,773,683 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 92.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years or older have received one dose of a vaccine, while 90.6 per cent have received two doses.