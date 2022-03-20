Ontario reports 551 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 3 new deaths

Ontario is reporting 551 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 613 hospitalizations on Saturday and 615 on Friday.

It is important to note, however, that more than 10 per cent of hospitals do not report their data on the weekends.

The province also reported at least 1,680 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Seven-day average of daily cases: 1,837, trending up slightly.

Tests completed: 10,967.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 12 per cent.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 182; 97 needed a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Three, pushing the official toll to 12,332.