Ontario reports at least 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ontario reported at least 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, down from 1,676 the day prior although more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not update their counts on Sunday.

At least 187 people are being treated in intensive care units as a result of COVID-19, down by one from Saturday and down from 209 on Friday.

The province reported at least 89 people in ICU requiring a ventilator to breathe for them.

Ontario reported another 17 deaths on Sunday, bringing the province's total COVID-linked death toll to 12,842.

Limited laboratory testing confirmed an additional 2,243 cases of COVID-19, down from 2,799 new cases confirmed Saturday and 2,760 new cases confirmed Friday.

The test positivity rate was 14.7 per cent, up from 13.8 per cent on Saturday.