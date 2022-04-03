Ontario logs over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for 4th day in a row

Ontario logged more than 3,000 new daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday for the fourth day in a row — despite limiting PCR testing.

The last time Ontario surpassed the 3,000 marker was Feb. 10, although modelling suggests the real figure now to be 10 times the reported number.

The province processed 14,095 tests on Saturday with a positivity rate of 16.7 per cent, according to the province's daily health update.

Earlier this week, Dr. Peter Jüni, who heads the province's COVID-19 science table, estimated the real number of daily cases provincewide to be around 30,000 to 35,000, based on wastewater surveillance data.

There were also 10 more deaths reported on Sunday, bringing the total death toll in the province to 12,470.

No hospitalization data was available on Sunday due to "server maintenance." However, on Saturday, Ontario reported 855 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 165 of whom required intensive care.

Barely more than 9,000 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, according to the latest provincial figures. Of that number, 935 people across Ontario received a first dose while 2,581 people received a second dose.

To date, more than 32,093,748 doses have been administered provincewide.