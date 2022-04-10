Ontario reports 977 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths

Ontario reported 977 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday with 173 of those patients requiring intensive care.

The number of hospitalizations is down from 1,188 on Saturday, but up from 763 one week ago. However, it's worth noting that upwards of 10 per cent of hospitals do not report their data on the weekend.

The number of patients in intensive care is up from 166 reported on Saturday and from 166 reported at this time last week.

Another 3,481 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday through limited PCR testing, with 16,816 tests completed the day before. The test positivity rate is 17.6 per per cent, down from 18.4 per cent on Saturday.

Modelling suggests the real figure to be 10 times the reported number. Wastewater data suggests that Ontario is now seeing an estimated 100,000 to 120,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily, as Dr. Peter Jüni, who heads the province's scientific advisory table, said earlier this week.

There were also 11 more deaths reported by the province, bringing the total death toll in the province to 12,563.