Ontario reports 1,188 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 10 new deaths

Ontario reported 1,188 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, with 168 of those patients requiring intensive care, as the province forges ahead with its reopening plans despite rising hospitalizations.

The number of hospitalizations is up from 855 a week ago and up from 707 two weeks ago.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by two from 166 reported on Friday, and up by three from 165 reported at this time last week.

Another 3,797 COVID-19 cases were reported through limited PCR testing with 18,678 tests completed. The test positivity rate is 18.4 per per cent, down from 19 per cent the day prior but up from 17.1 per cent a week prior.

Modelling suggests the real case count is 10 times the reported number.

Dr. Peter Jüni, who heads the province's scientific advisory table, said on Wednesday that wastewater data suggests that Ontario is now seeing an estimated 100,000 to 120,000 new cases of COVID-19 daily.

There were also 10 more deaths reported by the province, bringing the total death toll in the province to 12,548.