Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000 mark for 1st time since February

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario continue to rise, with more than 1,000 hospital admissions reported Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 26.

The province logged 1,091 COVID-19 hospitalizations today, an increase of about 38 per cent from the week before.

Monday's hospitalization numbers are up from 857 on Monday and 790 at this time last week.

Of those hospitalized, 173 of patients are in intensive care. That number is up by five, from 168 reported the previous day and 165 reported a week earlier.

According to the Ministry of Health, 46 per cent of people hospitalized were admitted specifically for treatment of symptoms brought on by the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive. Meanwhile, 67 per cent of people in ICU were admitted because of COVID-19, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive for the virus.

The province reported another 1,991 COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing Tuesday, with 14,474 tests completed the day before.

Eighteen per cent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the last day came back positive, down slightly from Monday's positivity rate of 19 per cent.

Dr. Peter Jüni, who heads the province's COVID-19 science table, said last week he estimates the real number of daily cases provincewide to be around 30,000 to 35,000, based on wastewater surveillance data.

Nine more deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health, with the total death toll in the province sitting at 12,479.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Active cases: 25,019.

Patients in ICU requiring a ventilator to breathe: 96.

Long-term care homes in outbreak: 69.

Vaccinations: 6,195 vaccine doses were administered on Monday in Ontario with a total of 32,103,995 given out to date. Ninety per cent of Ontarians aged five or older have received at least one dose, while just over 86.5 per cent have gotten two doses.