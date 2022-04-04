Ontario marks highest COVID-19 test positivity since mid-January, hospitalizations up by 30%

Ontario reported 857 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday — an increase of about 30 per cent from the week before.

Monday's hospitalization numbers are up from 763 on Sunday and 655 at this time last week. At least 10 per cent of hospitals do not report their figures on the weekend.

Of those hospitalized, 168 of patients are in intensive care. That number is up by two, up from 166 reported the previous day and 158 reported a week earlier.

The province reported another 2,248 COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing Monday, with 11,195 tests completed the day before.

Test positivity rate has gone up to 19 per cent, the highest since mid-January, when it hit 24.5 during the Omicron wave.

Dr. Peter Jüni, who heads the province's COVID-19 science table, said last week he estimates the real number of daily cases provincewide to be around 30,000 to 35,000, based on wastewater surveillance data.

No new deaths were reported Monday, with the total death toll in the province sitting at 12,470.