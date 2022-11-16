Ontario education workers give notice to strike again, minister says

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has filed another strike notice, leaving education workers poised to walk off the job again in Ontario, according to the province's minister of education.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Stepen Lecce said that "only a few days after talks restarted" the union has "filed notice once again to shut down classrooms.

"Since resuming talks, we've put forward multiple improved offers that would have added hundreds of millions of dollars across the sector, especially for lower income workers," Lecce said. "CUPE has rejected all of these offers."

The union is scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The province previously passed legislation dubbed Bill 28 on Nov. 3 in a bid to prevent 55,000 CUPE workers from striking.

But thousands of workers, including education assistants, librarians and custodians, walked off the job anyway, shutting many schools across the province to in-person learning for two days.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford offered to withdraw the legislation if CUPE members returned to work, which they did.

The law was then repealed on Monday.