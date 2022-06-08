Ontario sees 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 522 hospitalizations as mask mandates set to expire

Ontario is reporting 522 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 11 more deaths linked to the virus as mask mandates for higher-risk indoor settings are set to expire on Saturday.

Provincial masking requirements in areas such as public transit, health care settings, long-term care homes and retirement homes were initially set to expire on April 27, but that deadline was extended earlier this year to June 11.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, is "reviewing and monitoring key indicators across the province," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told CBC News.

As for whether the mandates will be extended further, the ministry spokesperson says the province will continue to seek and follow the advice of on next steps.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's reported hospitalizations are slightly down from 526 on Tuesday and 722 on the same day last week.

According to the Ministry of Health, 41 per cent of those hospitalized were admitted specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Of those in hospital, 114 required intensive care, the same as Tuesday, but down from 127 at this time last week. Fifty-four patients require the help of ventilators to breathe.

Some 69 per cent of people in intensive care units were admitted because of the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Meanwhile, the province reported at least 1,013 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 8,291 tests completed within the past 24 hours. However, due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than reported.

The provincewide test positivity rate stands at 6.4 per cent.

The new deaths reported Wednesday push the province's pandemic death toll to 13,304.