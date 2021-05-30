Ontario reports 1,033 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario's COVID-19 case count is continuing to move in the right direction.

On Sunday, the province reported 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,057 on Saturday. The province is also reporting 18 new deaths.

While the case count has continued to creep down throughout the week, it is getting closer to dropping below 1,000.

The last time the province saw a daily case count under 1,000 was March 6, when Ontario logged 990 daily cases.

Sunday's case count includes 237 cases in Toronto, 214 in Peel Region, and 80 in York Region.

As more people get vaccinated, Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious diseases specialist, says the bigger success metric will become the number of cases that require hospitalization.

That's because, "a case that's vaccinated has a lower risk of ending up in hospital, ending up dying, than a case that isn't vaccinated," he said.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 8,984,278 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

The province is now reporting 749 people in hospital, 614 of whom are in intensive care units. That's an improvement from Saturday, when Ontario reports 934 hospitalized patients, of whom 626 were in the ICU.