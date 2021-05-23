Ontario reports 1,691 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario reported 1,691 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 1,794 on Saturday. The province also reported 15 additional deaths.

The new cases include 455 in Toronto, 326 in Peel Region, and 173 in York Region. The latest case count comes as Ontario eases some restrictions with less than two weeks to go before a provincewide stay-at-home order expires on June 2.

The seven-day average for cases now stands at 1,878, which is the lowest it has been since March 28.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 8,065,607 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As Monday is a holiday, the next provincial update will be Tuesday.