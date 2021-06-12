Ontario reports 502 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 502 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 574 new infections on Friday. The province is also reporting an additional 15 deaths.

The new cases include 89 in Toronto, 71 in Peel region, 51 in Waterloo and 31 in Durham, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Patios reopen across the province

This weekend marks the first weekend since Ontario moved into stage one of the province's most recent reopening plan.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and patio dining of up to four people per table are now among the permitted activities.

Non-essential stores have also been allowed to reopen at 15 per cent capacity limits.

Ontario marks 11 million vaccine milestone

The seven-day average of daily cases fell to 502, its lowest point in more than eight months.

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, 11,022,452 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across the province.

Starting Monday, residents in seven designated delta variant hot spots who had their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 9 will be eligible to book an appointment to get their second shot earlier than anticipated .

Those hot spot areas are: Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Halton Region, Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Porcupine.