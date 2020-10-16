Ontario reports more than 700 new COVID-19 cases for 5th straight day

For the fifth straight day, Ontario health officials are reporting more than 700 new COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliot reported another 712 new infections on Friday, marking a decrease from the 783 cases logged a day earlier. The province's labs processed 38,500 tests.

The daily number of infections remained above the 700 mark all this week, with 807 cases on Monday, 746 on Tuesday, and 721 on Wednesday.

The largest number — 213 cases — were reported in Toronto, followed by Peel with 135 cases, Ottawa with 108 cases and York Region with 62.

Ontario confirmed nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the province's death toll to 3,031.

Ontario is reporting 712 cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> as over 38,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 213 new cases in Toronto, 135 in Peel, 108 in Ottawa and 62 in York Region. There are 713 more resolved cases. —@celliottability

There are 713 more resolved cases taking the provincial total total of 54,004 recovered patients.

Meanwhile, there are 261 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Of this number 67 people are in intensive care units across the province, 36 of them on a ventilator.