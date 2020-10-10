Ontario reports 809 new COVID-19 cases as number of deaths tops 3,000

Ontario is reporting 809 new cases and seven more deaths of COVID-19 on Saturday, the day that new restrictions take effect in three areas of the province.

The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 3,004.

A total of 213 people are hospitalized, with 48 in intensive care units and 29 in those units on ventilators.

Of the newly reported cases, Toronto had 358, Peel Region had 123, Ottawa had 94 and York Region had 76, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Saturday.

A total of 700 more cases of the novel coronavirus are now marked as resolved.

Ontario's cumulative total of cases is 58,490 as of Saturday.

Elliott said the province's network of labs completed nearly 44,300 tests Friday.

The latest case count comes a day after the Ontario government announced new restrictions for Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa in a bid to bring rising numbers of COVID-19 infections under control.

As of Saturday, indoor dining at restaurants and bars in the three hot spot regions are prohibited, while gyms, movie theatres and casinos are closed. The measures are in place for at least 28 days.

The government is also asking all Ontarians to leave their homes only for essential purposes. Schools and places of worship remain open across the province.