Ontario reports 1,588 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, breaking previous record

Ontario reported 1,588 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 21 new deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 1,363 more cases are marked as resolved and nearly 46,700 tests have been completed.

Locally, there are 522 new cases in Peel Region, 450 in Toronto and 153 in York Region.

Saturday's daily case counts are the highest seen in the pandemic so far, ahead of 1,581 reported on Nov. 14.

Lockdown begins Monday for Peel and Toronto

At a news conference on Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced that Toronto and Peel Regions would move into lockdown on Monday. The lockdown will last at least 28 days and Ford said it is necessary to curb growing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The province also said it will fine people $750 any violations of public health rules.

"Further action is required to prevent the worst-case scenario," Ford told reporters.

Elsewhere in the province, Durham and Waterloo regions are moving into the red-control zones while Huron-Perth, Simcoe-Muskoka, southwestern Ontario and Windsor are moving to the orange-restrict zone.

Lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel include: