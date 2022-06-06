Ontario reports 430 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1 more death

Ontario is reporting 430 COVID-19 hospitalizations and one more death linked to the virus on Monday, however not all hospitals have submitted their data from the weekend.

Monday's reported hospitalizations are up from 419 on Sunday but down from 611 exactly one week ago.

Of those in hospital, 116 required intensive care, up from 111 on Sunday, but down from 147 at this time last week. Fifty-six patients require the help of ventilators to breathe.

Meanwhile, the province reported at least 468 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 6,289 tests completed within the past 24 hours. However, due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than reported.

The provincewide test positivity rate stands at seven per cent.

The new death reported Monday pushes the province's pandemic death toll to 13,289.