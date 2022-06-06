Ontario reports 430 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1 more death
Some 116 patients in intensive care units due to the virus
Ontario is reporting 430 COVID-19 hospitalizations and one more death linked to the virus on Monday, however not all hospitals have submitted their data from the weekend.
Monday's reported hospitalizations are up from 419 on Sunday but down from 611 exactly one week ago.
Of those in hospital, 116 required intensive care, up from 111 on Sunday, but down from 147 at this time last week. Fifty-six patients require the help of ventilators to breathe.
Meanwhile, the province reported at least 468 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 6,289 tests completed within the past 24 hours. However, due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than reported.
The provincewide test positivity rate stands at seven per cent.
The new death reported Monday pushes the province's pandemic death toll to 13,289.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?