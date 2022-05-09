Ontario reports 1,213 COVID-19 hospitalizations and no new deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,213 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, alongside no new deaths.

There are 201 patients in intensive care, with 87 breathing with the help of a ventilator. It is important to note that not all hospitals report statistics on weekends.

The Ministry of Health says 45 per cent of hospitalized patients were admitted directly for COVID-19-related treatment, while 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

Seventy-nine per cent of the patients in ICU were hospitalized for COVID-related treatment.

On Monday, Toronto mayor John Tory issued an end to the city's COVID-19 emergency declaration — first declared on Mar. 23, 2020 in response to the pandemic.

The decision was made in consultation with the city's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

"These past years have been incredibly difficult for everyone, and while we continue to see virus activity in our city, we are in a much better place thanks to your efforts to protect each other, and the tools and knowledge that we can use to safely enjoy many of the things we love and missed in our city," de Villa said in a statement.

The province processed 7,702 tests in the last 24 hours, and reported 1,206 new cases of COVID-19 Monday — but health officials have warned that number is a significant underestimation due to testing limitations. The results of 2,966 tests remain pending.

The seven-day average of cases in the province stands at 2,066.