Ontario reports 1,662 COVID-19 hospitalizations as number inches down for 2nd consecutive day

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,662 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, with the number inching downward for the second consecutive day.

Friday's number is 14 fewer than the 1,676 reported the day prior, and 17 fewer than last week's total.

Of Friday's hospitalizations, 210 patients are in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of one over last week's total.

The number of ICU patients breathing with the help of ventilators moved from 100 a day ago to 99 on Friday.

The Ministry of Health says 43 per cent of hospitalized patients were admitted directly for COVID-19-related treatment, while 57 per cent were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

Sixty-five per cent of the patients in ICU were hospitalized for COVID-related treatment.

Meanwhile, there were 17 COVID-related deaths, bringing the total over the last 30 days to 427.

The province processed 17,744 tests in the last 24 hours, and reported 2,418 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. But health officials have warned that number is a significant underestimation due to testing limitations.