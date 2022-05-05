Ontario reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations decrease to 1,676

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,676 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday — 22 fewer than the previous day's total.

The Ministry of Health also reported 32 deaths due to the virus today.

Of Thursday's hospitalizations, 205 patients are in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of six over the previous day.

Meanwhile, 100 patients in ICUs are breathing with the help of ventilators.

Of the patients in hospital, 1,048 are fully vaccinated, 223 are unvaccinated, and 80 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients in hospital is unknown.

The province processed 17,927 tests in the last 24 hours, and reported 2,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. But health officials have warned that number is a significant underestimation due to testing limitations.

The ministry says the province's positivity rate is about 13 per cent, a decrease of 1.3 per cent compared to Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,921 individuals have lost their lives due to the disease.