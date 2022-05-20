Ontario reports 24 more deaths linked to COVID-19, 1,165 hospitalizations Friday

Ontario is reporting 24 more deaths linked to COVID-19 and 1,165 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Friday's hospitalizations are down from 1,207 on Thursday and 1,453 exactly one week ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, 39 per cent of people hospitalized were admitted specifically for treatment of symptoms brought on by the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Of those in hospital, 163 patients require intensive care, down by five from the day before, the province says. Eighty-one patients require the help of a ventilator to breathe.

Fifty-three per cent of people in ICU were admitted because of COVID-19, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive for the virus.

The new deaths reported Friday push the province's official death toll to 13,146.

The province is also reporting at least 1,412 new COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing, with 14,413 tests completed the day before. Due to testing limitations, the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported, officials have said.

The provincewide test positivity rate stands at 9.1 per cent.