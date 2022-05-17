Ontario reports 1,345 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 more deaths Tuesday

Ontario is reporting 1,345 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 11 more deaths linked to the virus, marking a significant jump from the day before.

Tuesday's hospitalizations are up from 1,122 on Monday but down from 1,555 exactly one week ago.

Of those in hospital, 165 patients require intensive care, six more than the day before, the province says. Seventy-seven patients require the help of a ventilator to breathe.

The province is reporting at least 1,028 new COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing, with 12,233 tests completed the day before. Due to testing limitations, the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported, officials have said.

The provincewide test positivity rate stands at 10.3 per cent.

The new deaths reported Tuesday push the province's official death toll to 13,083.