Ontario reports 1,122 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday

Ontario is reporting 1,122 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday — a significant increase from the day before — however it's important to note that more than 10 per cent of hospitals do not report data over the weekend.

Monday's hospitalizations are up from 1,024 on Sunday but are down from 1,213 reported exactly one week ago.

Of those in hospital, 159 patients required intensive care, an increase of eight from the previous day's total. There are 75 patients requiring the help of a ventilator to breathe.

The province reported at least 1,061 new COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing with 8,132 tests completed the day before.

Two more deaths linked to the virus were reported Monday, pushing the provincewide death toll to 13,072.