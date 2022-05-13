Ontario reports 1,453 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ontario reported 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, up by two from Thursday.

Of those in hospital, 168 required intensive care — a decrease of seven from the previous day's total— and 71 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.

The province reported at least 1,969 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — down by 191 from Thursday. These were confirmed through the 16,020 tests processed within the past 24 hours. Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.

The seven-day average for case count continues to decline and now sits at 1,789. This is the third day in a row the rolling average has come in below 2,000, and the first time the average has been below 1,800 since March 17.

Ontario is also reporting 18 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total throughout the pandemic to 13,052 to date.