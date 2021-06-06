Ontario reports 663 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Ontario is reporting 663 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 744 new cases on Saturday.

The province is reporting 10 additional deaths, bringing the total virus-related death toll to 8,854.

New cases include 115 in Toronto, 112 in Peel Region, 59 in Niagara, 47 in York region, and 40 in Ottawa.

Sunday's data is based on more than 22,600 completed tests.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, Ontario has administered 9,992,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As it closes in on 10 million vaccine doses administered, the province is marking a different milestone: one million fully vaccinated people.

And while Ontario still has the largest number of new cases of any province in Canada, vaccines are helping to bring the number down. The last time the daily case count was this low was Oct. 18, 2020, when 658 new cases were recorded.

As of Sunday, 545 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 510 patients in intensive care units and 344 needing a ventilator to breathe.

The seven-day average, a metric that helps to spot long-term trends compared to daily numbers that can spike up and down, hit 791 on Sunday. The last time the average was this low was also in October.