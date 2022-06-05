Ontario reports 419 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 3 new deaths

Ontario is reporting 419 hospitalizations and three more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Not all hospitals, however, submit data on weekends so the number of hospitalized patients is likely much higher.

Sunday's reported hospitalizations are down from 671 on Saturday and from 643 exactly one week ago.

According to the Ontario health ministry, 41 per cent of those hospitalized were admitted specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Of those in hospital, 111 required intensive care, up from 107 on Saturday, but down from 145 at this time last week. Fifty patients require the help of ventilators to breathe.

Roughly 74 per cent of people in intensive care units were admitted because of the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Meanwhile, the province reported at least 710 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with 6,998 tests completed within the past 24 hours. However, due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than reported.

The provincewide test positivity rate stands at 7.1 per cent.

The new deaths reported on Sunday push the province's pandemic death toll to 13,288.