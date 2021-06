Ontario reports 744 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario reported 744 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 914 new cases reported on Friday. The province is also reporting 24 additional deaths.

The new cases include 181 in Toronto, 123 in Peel Region, 61 in Hamilton, 51 in Waterloo region, 48 in York region, and 48 in the Porcupine Health Unit region.

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, the province has administered 9,834,182 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

More to come.