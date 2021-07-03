Ontario logs 209 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario is reporting 209 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. up slightly from 200 new cases on Friday. The province is also reporting an additional nine deaths.

The new case count includes 47 in Waterloo Region, 22 in Halton, 20 in Toronto, 20 in Grey Bruce, and 20 in the Niagara Region, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, 15,365,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Ontario marks 1st weekend in Step 2

This weekend marks the first in Step 2, which allows people to go to outdoor concerts and watch movies on open-air screens at 25 per cent capacity. Live streaming from indoor venues is also allowed but without any live audiences.

People are also able to get haircuts now.

Most of Ontario entered Step 2 on Wednesday.

Some 42 per cent of residents have now been fully vaccinated, surpassing the province's 25 per cent threshold to begin Step 3 of its reopening plan.

However, provincial officials say they want to wait a full 21 days before rolling restrictions back further.

Vaccine push continues

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., residents 12 to 17 years old will be eligible to book an appointment to receive their second shot of Pfizer through the provincial booking system. They must wait 28 days between doses, as recommended by the Ontario health ministry.

A second dose will ensure teens are protected against the delta variant and can safely return to school in September, the province said.

In Toronto alone, there are 250,000 vaccine appointments available in July, including 65,000 spots open next week, the city says.