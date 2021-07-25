Ontario reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
There are 48 new cases in Toronto, 23 in Peel Region, 11 in Durham Region and 11 in Hamilton
Ontario reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, an increase of two from the previous day's total. The province is also reporting two additional deaths linked to the virus.
Locally, there are 48 new cases in Toronto, 23 in Peel Region, 11 in Durham Region and 11 in Hamilton.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 159, down by one from the previous day.
Tests completed: 13,900, which is 5,200 fewer than Saturday's number.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.1 per cent.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 127, with 81 needing a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,313.
Vaccinations: 103,812 for a total of 18,952,473.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?