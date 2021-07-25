Ontario reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Ontario reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, an increase of two from the previous day's total. The province is also reporting two additional deaths linked to the virus.

Locally, there are 48 new cases in Toronto, 23 in Peel Region, 11 in Durham Region and 11 in Hamilton.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day average of daily cases: 159, down by one from the previous day.

Tests completed: 13,900, which is 5,200 fewer than Saturday's number.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 1.1 per cent.

Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 127, with 81 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Deaths: Two, pushing the official toll to 9,313.

Vaccinations: 103,812 for a total of 18,952,473.