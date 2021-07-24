Ontario reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
Total of 124,261 vaccine doses have been administered across the province in last 24 hours
Ontario reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 22 fewer than the previous day. The province is also reporting three additional deaths linked to the virus.
Locally, there are 44 new cases in Toronto, 26 in Peel Region, 17 in Hamilton, 15 in the Region of Waterloo and 13 in Grey Bruce.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:
Seven-day average of daily cases: 159, down by one from the previous day.
Tests completed: 19,100, the fewest reported on a Friday since late May 2020.
Provincewide test positivity rate: 0.8 per cent.
Patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses: 132, with 86 needing a ventilator to breathe.
Deaths: Three, pushing the official toll to 9,311.
Vaccinations: 124,261 for a total of 18,848,661.
