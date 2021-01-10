Ontario reports 3,945 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,945 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 more deaths on Sunday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province's network of labs completed 62,300 tests in the last 24 hours.

Locally, Toronto had 1,160 new cases, Peel Region had 641, York Region had 357, Windsor-Essex County had 223 and Waterloo Region had 220.

Sunday marks the seventh straight day of more than 3,000 new daily cases in Ontario. A total of 3,443 new infections were reported on Saturday and 4,249 cases on Friday.

The provincial health ministry reported that 1,483 people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19. Of this number, 405 are in intensive care units and 266 are breathing with the help of ventilators.

The new deaths reported on Sunday bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ontario since the pandemic began to 4,983.

Fifty-seven of the 61 people who died in the last 24 hours were residents of the long-term care system.

More than 30,000 cases are now considered active and there have been 180,720 cases marked as resolved.