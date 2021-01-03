Ontario reports 2,964 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths

Ontario reported 2,964 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths on Sunday.

The provincial health ministry said Sunday's figure includes 786 cases in Toronto, 346 in Peel Region, 187 in Windsor-Essex, 308 in York Region, 172 in Hamilton and 197 in Durham Region.

There are currently 23,611 active infections of the novel coronavirus across the province.

According to the ministry, the 25 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday bring the provincial death toll to 4,650.

The province said it completed 49,803 tests as of Sunday.

The seven-day average is now at a record-high of 2,792.

There are also 998 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, down by five from the previous day.

Of that number, 329 are being treated in intensive care units and 228 are breathing with the help of ventilators.

A total of 162,701 COVID-19 cases have been marked as resolved. The province's cumulative number of cases, or total since the pandemic began, is now 190,962.

There are currently 207 outbreaks in long-term care homes, the ministry said.

A total of 1,140 long-term care residents and 1,130 staff have active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

To date, there have been 2,781 total resident deaths at long-term care homes.