Ontario reports 3,813 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario is reporting another 3,813 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
More than 3 million vaccine doses have been administered
New cases today include 973 in Toronto, 669 in Peel Region, 442 in York Region, 281 in Durham Region, and 289 in Ottawa.
As of 8 p.m. on Friday, 3,044,949 vaccine doses have been administered.
