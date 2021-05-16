Ontario reports 2,199 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 30 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,199 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as well as 30 deaths. That's down from 2,584 new cases reported on Saturday, but up from 24 deaths.

The new case count includes 633 cases in Toronto, 547 in Peel Region, 172 in York Region, 143 in Durham, and 129 in Hamilton. The seven-day average continues to decline and is now sitting at 2,576.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, 7,064,815 vaccine doses have been administered across the province to date, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.