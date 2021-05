Ontario reports 2,584 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Ontario is reporting 2,584 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as well as 24 deaths. That's up from 2,362 new cases reported on Friday and 26 deaths.

The new case count includes 689 cases in Toronto, 584 in Peel Region, 252 in York Region, 157 in Durham, and 115 in Hamilton.

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, 6,925,232 vaccine doses have been administered, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

The seven-day average continues to decline and is now sitting at 2,576.