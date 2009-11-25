Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports 491 new cases of COVID-19
Toronto·Breaking

Ontario reports 491 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario reported that the province had 491 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and processed more than 42,500 tests on Saturday.

Province processed more than 42,500 tests on Saturday, minister says

CBC News ·
People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 in Toronto. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott reported 491 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario reported that the province had 491 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and processed more than 42,500 tests on Saturday.

Toronto, Ottawa and York Region led the daily case count, according to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Elliott said in a tweet that there are 137 news cases in Toronto, 58 in Ottawa and 58 in York Region.

A full 63 per cent of cases are among people under the age of 40.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now