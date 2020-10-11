Ontario reports 649 new cases of COVID-19, with 1 more death and 4 new hospitalizations

Ontario reported 649 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with one more death and four new hospitalizations recorded.

A total of 3,005 people have died of COVID-19 in Ontario. There are 217 people in hospital with the virus. Fifty-one are in intensive care units and 32 of those are on ventilators.

The numbers of people in intensive care units and on ventilators both increased by three since Saturday.

Peel Region led the way in terms of having the largest number of daily cases per public health unit, according to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Peel Region had 157 cases, while Toronto had 140, York Region had 87 and Ottawa had 54.

Elliott said in a tweet that 705 additional cases of the novel coronavirus have been marked as resolved on Sunday.

The province's network of labs completed more than 44,100 tests on Saturday.

Ontario is reporting 649 cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> as over 44,100 tests were completed. Locally, there are 157 new cases in Peel, 140 in Toronto, 87 in York Region and 54 in Ottawa. There are 705 more resolved cases. —@celliottability

Ontario has had a total of 59,139 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. A total of 50,427 cases are considered resolved.

In its daily summary of cases in Ontario, the health ministry said of Sunday's hospitalization numbers: "As we often observe on weekends, a number of hospitals (approximately 35) did not submit data to the Daily Bed Census for October 9. We anticipate the number of hospitalized patients may increase when reporting compliance increases."

58 Ontario long-term care homes have active outbreaks

And in long-term care homes, the number of outbreaks remains at 58. The number of confirmed active cases among staff members is 197, an increase of 10 from Saturday.

The number of confirmed active cases among residents is 146, a decrease of four since Saturday.

Vermont Square long-term care home in Toronto has 46 active cases involving residents, while Fairview Nursing Home has 43 active cases involving residents.

There are 58 active outbreaks in long-term care homes. The number, which hasn't changed since Saturday, includes Vermont Square, pictured here, in Toronto. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

The latest case count comes after infectious disease experts warned a week ago that artificially lower case counts were to be expected after the government made COVID-19 testing by appointment only.

As well, last Sunday and Monday, many assessment centres were closed as they prepared to change to testing by appointment. Walk-in testing across the province ended on Oct. 3, which means people who want to get tested have to book an appointment by phone or online.

Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease specialist at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, for example, said case counts were likely to be "unreliable" in Ontario following the change.

Other experts have said Ontarians should consider a variety of statistics, including deaths, hospitalizations and positivity rates, to get a clearer picture of what's happening.

Province won't post new numbers on Monday

The Ontario health ministry, meanwhile, has said it will not post updated COVID-19 case counts on Thanksgiving Monday. Instead the ministry will post Monday's numbers on Tuesday alongside Tuesday's numbers.

Also, Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, will speak to reporters as part of a news briefing on Tuesday at 3 p.m.