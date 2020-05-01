COVID-19 in Ontario: province reports 8 new long-term care outbreaks amid calls for improved safety measures

An Ontario health care advocacy group is organizing a day of action Friday to call for improved conditions at the province's long-term care and retirement homes.

The Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) says the Ford government must improve access to COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment (PPE) and create safer working conditions at the facilities.

On Friday, Ontario reported eight new coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care homes, bringing the provincial total to 198.

The province also reported 421 new cases of the disease Friday morning, bringing the total to 16,608.

The latest figures released by the Ministry of Health show COVID-19 has now caused the deaths of 1,121 Ontario residents, 541 of whom lived in long-term care.

However, data collected by CBC News from local public health agencies show at least 1,145 deaths in the province.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. ET, which you can watch live here.

While Ford and provincial public health officials have said the outbreak appears to be slowing among the general public, the situation in long-term care homes remains significantly more serious.

The OHC hopes that Friday's day of action will put more pressure on the government to protect vulnerable residents and workers at those facilities.

"While measures that have been announced by the provincial government are welcome and sincerely appreciated, still there remains a dangerous disconnect between what the premier has said he is going to do and the actual policy measures undertaken by his government," said OHC in a news release.

It goes on to say Ontario's long-term care system is dealing with "critical" staffing shortages, particularly among personal support workers.

"Homes do not have enough staff to operate safely," the OHC said.

The organization says its information is based on dozens of phone calls, correspondence and emails with residents and their families.

Ontario has introduced stricter screening protocols and increased testing at some long-term care homes during the pandemic.

The province also recently approved a $4 per hour wage increase for front-line workers and called in the military to assist at five long-term care facilities struggling with large outbreaks.