Ontario reports 1,116 new hospitalizations, 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday

Ontario reported 1,116 new hospitalizations and 12 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday.

Friday's hospitalizations are down from 1,165 on Thursday and 1,392 exactly one week ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, 50 per cent of people hospitalized were admitted specifically for treatment of symptoms brought on by the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Of those in hospital, 160 patients require intensive care, down by three from the day before, the province says. Eighty patients require the help of a ventilator to breathe.

Of those in ICU, 39 per cent were admitted because of COVID-19, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive for the virus.

The province is reporting at least 1,221 new COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing, with 12,077 tests completed the day before. Due to testing limitations, the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported, officials have said.

The provincewide test positivity rate stands at 8.9 per cent.

The new deaths reported Saturday push the province's official death toll to 13,159.