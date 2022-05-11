Skip to Main Content
Ontario reports 1,528 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 29 additional deaths

Ontario reported 1,528 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday and 29 new deaths linked to the virus.

Province's official COVID-19 death toll now stands at 13,020

As of Wednesday morning, some 176 Ontario hospital patients required intensive care due to COVID-19. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Of those in hospital, 176 require intensive care — a decrease of 12 from the previous day's total. Some 81 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe.   

Today's reported COVID-19 hospitalizations mark a slight dip from Tuesday, when 1,555 people were in hospital with the virus. 

Meanwhile, the province reported 1,995 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. These were confirmed through the 20,465 tests processed within the past 24 hours. Due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than the figure reported.

 

The seven-day average continues to decline and now sits at 1,995, dropping below the 2,000 mark for the first time since March 25. 

Some 13,020 people with COVID-19 have now died in Ontario. 

